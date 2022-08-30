HomePrima PaginaLecce: ecco il calendario dalla 6' giornata fino alla prima dopo i...
Lecce: ecco il calendario dalla 6′ giornata fino alla prima dopo i Mondiali. Giorni, date e dove vedere le partite

E' uscito il calendario della serie A dalla sesta giornata, fino al 4 gennaio, giorno in cui si riprenderà a giocare dopo i Mondiali.

E’ stato ufficializzato il calendario della serie A dalla sesta, alle sedicesima giornata. Di seguito tutte le partite del Lecce:

6′: Lecce-Monza, dom 11 settembre alle 15 (Dazn)

7′: Salernitata -Lecce, ven 16 settembre ore 20.45 (Dazn e Sky)

8′: Lecce-Cremonese, dom 2 ottobre ore 15.00 (Dazn)

9′: Roma-Lecce, dom 9 ottobre ore 20.45 (Dazn)

10′: Lecce-Fiorentina lun 17 ottobre ore 20.45 (Dazn e Sky)

11′: Bologna-Lecce dom 23 ottobre ore 15.00 (Dazn)

12′: Lecce-Juventus sab 29 ottobre ore 18.00 (Dazn)

13′: Udinese-Lecce ven 4 novembre ore 20.45 (Dazn e Sky)

14′: Lecce-Atalanta mer 9 ottobre 18.30 (Dazn)

15′: Sampdoria-Lecce sabato 12 ottobre ore 18.00 (Dazn)

16′: Lecce-Lazio mer 4 gennaio 2023 ore 16.30 (Dazn e Sky)

 

 

